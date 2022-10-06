GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A special event will be held in Greenville that will help benefit the Joshua Generational Camp youth program.

On October 22, the benefit concert called What About The Children will be happening at Third Street Education Center in Greenville. The event will have praise teams, local gospel artists, gospel choirs and much more.

People who donate to the benefit will receive refreshments. All proceeds will go to the Joshua Generational Camp Youth Program.

The event runs from 3- 7 pm and is free. It will be held at 600 W. 3rd St. in Greenville