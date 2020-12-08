Christmas light safety during the Holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) This holiday season not only comes with gifts and joy it also comes with lights and eye-catching decorations. But experts say it’s important to make sure your decorations are not dangerous.

While these lights are fun and beautiful to look at, if you don’t install and take of them correctly the sight won’t be too bright.

Safety experts cite two main reasons for how lights can become hazards — the actual lights themselves, and how they’re installed. The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports holiday decorating leads to more than 15,000 injuries including falls and lights can cause 40% of Christmas tree fires, that’s according to the National Fire Protection Association.

In order to not become a statistic:

Replace any old or damaged lights.

If you have a live tree, keep it hydrated.

Don’t run cords through windows or doors.

Turn off the lights when they’re not in use.

Only use outdoor lights outside and indoor lights inside the house.

One more thing to remember make sure your decorations don’t block traffic.