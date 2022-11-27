GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – According to experts, 75 to 90 percent of Christmas tree sales happen during the two weekends following Thanksgiving. At Mountain Boy Trees lot, many people were looking for their perfect tree on Sunday.

Larry Cuthbertson owns Mountain Boy Trees in Greenville. He said tree sales this year have been slower.

“We’re behind on some sales some but we’ve got a good selection of trees. And I think people just want to get more back into the routine like they were in 2019 instead of the COVID years,” said Cuthbertson.

Christmas trees in Greenville (Caitlin Richards, WNCT photo)

For the 48th year, Mountain Boy Trees made their way to Greenville from the western part of North Carolina. Cuthbertson said in the past, they’ve had to import trees from elsewhere because of not being able to grow enough. But that’s not the case this year as their lot is full of Fraser Fir trees ranging from two to 14 feet tall.

“The thing that people don’t understand it takes a long time to grow trees. It takes about six years to get it from seed to a seedling when we transplant it. And then from a seedling to be an eight-to-nine-foot tree about another 10 years,” said Cuthbertson.

Christmas trees (WNCT photo)

“So it takes 16 years to get one that’s seven foot tall, takes a long time and you got to prune them, take care of them a lot of fertilize and stuff slips. So trees are up and transportation is one of the things that hurt and labor costs.”

Cuthbertson has been growing and selling trees since he was 17 years old. He said once Thanksgiving has passed, people are ready to buy Christmas trees and they’re ready to sell.

“We have the best selection of trees that we’ve ever had I think. We had a great growing year,” Cuthbertson said.

Cuthbertson said Christmas trees at their lot are usually sold out by the second week of December. During the first week of December, the Christmas tree supply majorly slims down.