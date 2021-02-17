Churches across the East offer drive-thru Ash Wednesday services

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ash Wednesday is a day when Christians begin the six-week Lenten period of penitence before Easter. Churches and their congregations marked the day Wednesday for the first time with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Worshipers at St. Paul’s Episcopal and other churches received containers that allowed them to apply ashen crosses themselves to show their acts of faith.

“More people of the Catholic faith go to Ash Wednesday, than on Christmas Day,” said Father John Gillespie, the Interim Pastor at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

People who are marking the first day of Lent were seeing changes to religious tradition. The changes are in the spirit of safety.

“We’re being told, not asked, told that we are not to use our thumb on the skin of the forehead of someone that is coming to receive ashes. That’s a total break of how most of us were brought up,” said Gillespie.

Gillespie will be sprinkling ashes on the crowns of worshipers’ heads. In fact, this act goes back to the earliest practices of Christianity. Greenville churches like Saint Peter’s Catholic and Saint Paul’s Episcopal also offered drive-thru options to pick up ashes.

“We are not able to break bread together or take communion or impose ashes together, but we can do it virtually and apart,” said Steve Callender a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Callender was one of the volunteers providing meals to people who signed up for Saint Paul’s ash distribution. More than 100 worshipers planned to take part. Believers said they’re excited to still be able to continue marking important days on the church calendar even in the age of COVID.

“It’s just been wonderful to see people come out,” said Jennifer Loesner, secretary at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. “Like I said, this community coming together to serve just speaks volumes as Christians with our faith that we can come together and start off lent in a good way.”