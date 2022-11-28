GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Paranormal Cirque is balancing theatre and circus under one tent in the Greenville Mall parking lot this Thursday-Sunday.

Cirque Italia is producing Paranormal Cirque for mature audiences. Attractions like the Wheel of Death, monstrous creatures, contortionists and magic will be performed by a carefully selected cast of artists from around the world.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Paranormal Cirque also follows a strict animal-free policy.

Tickets are available for purchase now. Parents are advised that the show includes adult language and material. For more information, click here.