GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville and the Greenville Utilities Commission held a joint meeting Monday to discuss budgets and other topics.

“I think it’s extremely important for citizens to be able to come out here and voice their opinion and listen and hear what we’re doing and the decisions that we’re making,” said Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly. “And then also tell us what we need to work on. So I think it’s very important for citizens to pay attention to what’s going on in your local governments.”

The first of the two meetings started at 6 p.m. in City Hall. City Council unanimously approved Greenville Utilities Commission’s request for a salary adjustment of 4% in the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.

“This will allow us to recruit retain much needed employees,” said Tony Cannon, general manager and CEO of Greenville Utilities. “As you know right now, the marketplace isn’t really competitive and really to this gives us another tool in our toolbox to provide the services our customers need.”

The second meeting was to hear the city’s proposed operating budget of $149.6 million. The proposed budget includes $2.8 million for things such as street improvement, economic development and several improvement project.

There weren’t any proposed changes to the property tax rate.

“We were able to get the first presentation of the budget, it’s exciting to be able to see that there’s no proposed tax increase, which is great for the citizens of Greenville, there’s a significant investment in a lot of our capital improvements, a lot of infrastructure, investment that’s going to take place, but it’s also going to make sure that we’re still offering the same quality services that the citizens expect,” Connelly said.

Greenville Utilities, the Convention and Visitors Authority, and Sheppard Memorial Library will present their proposed budgets on May 9. A public hearing for the entire budget will be held on May 12 and the City Council is expected to vote on the proposed budget on May 23. The new fiscal year begins July 1.