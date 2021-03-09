City Council Approves Sanitation Side Loaders Lease Contract

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Greenville Public Works Department received City Council approval on Monday night to lease four replacement sanitation side loaders that will address issues related to the existing aging fleet.
The City Council unanimously approved the three-year lease contract at a cost of $5,420.14 per vehicle per month through the Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Advantage. Funding for the lease will come from the Sanitation Enterprise Fund.
Below is a list of other action taken during the March 8 meeting:
- Approval of Minutes from February 8, 2021, City Council Workshop and the February 8, 2021, and February 11, 2021, City Council Meetings (Unanimously approved)
- An ordinance enacting and adopting Supplement #2020-S13 to the City of Greenville Code of Ordinances (Unanimously approved)
- Ordinance Amending the City Code and Dissolving the Community Appearance Commission (Unanimously approved)
- Resolution Accepting Dedication of Rights-of-Way and Easements for Davenport Farms at Emerald Park Phase 4 – Cluster (Unanimously approved)
- Approval of Application for a North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant in support of Wildwood Park (Unanimously approved)
- Approval to purchase replacement network/security hardware (Unanimously approved)
- Contracts with HH Architecture and JKF Architecture for On-Call Architectural/Engineering Services (Unanimously approved)
- Various tax refunds greater than $100 (Unanimously approved)
- Boards and Commissions Presentations: Environmental Advisory Commission (Report heard)
- Budget Ordinance Amendment #7 to the 2020-2021 City of Greenville Budget (Ordinance #20-025), Special Revenue Grant Fund (Ordinance #11-003), and the Capital Projects Funds (Ordinance #17-024) (Unanimously approved)