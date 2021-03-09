City Council Approves Sanitation Side Loaders Lease Contract

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Greenville Public Works Department received City Council approval on Monday night to lease four replacement sanitation side loaders that will address issues related to the existing aging fleet.

The City Council unanimously approved the three-year lease contract at a cost of $5,420.14 per vehicle per month through the Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Advantage. Funding for the lease will come from the Sanitation Enterprise Fund.

Below is a list of other action taken during the March 8 meeting: