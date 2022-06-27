GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville officials are moving forward with a new parking plan.

The proposal passed with a 4-1 vote in Monday’s City Council meeting.

“Now that COVID is over, we’re starting to see some more development taking place, when we want to make sure that there’s equal and fairness for everybody in our uptown district with the limited amount of parking that’s available,” said Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly.

The new plan is expected to be implemented in early 2023.

Under the proposed plan, parking on the street is free for the first hour, but drivers will pay $1 per hour beyond that. Several people who work in Uptown Greenville voiced their concerns about how the new parking plan will affect their businesses.

Councilmember Marion Blackburn voted against approving the new plan. She said residents needed more time to discuss the proposed plan before it came to a vote.

“We want to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to go down there to some of our restaurants to our retail locations, and some of the new opportunities that we have, like new concert venues that that take place on a regular basis,” Connelly said. “So our hope is that this parking plan will help and not hurt our businesses that are currently down there.”

Moving forward, city officials plan to work with community partners in the Uptown district to make any necessary modifications to the plan.

“There’ll be a few modifications that are going to take place, we’re hopeful that the city staff will work diligently with our business owners to craft this plan, and to be able to have a smooth transition as we implement it,” Connelly said.