City Housing Division Launches COVID Assistance Programs

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Small businesses and renters who have experienced economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance from the City of Greenville.

Under the CARES Act, the City received two rounds of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) funding specifically for Coronavirus response and recovery efforts totaling $1,164,559. These funds have been designated in the 2020 Annual Action Plan for rental assistance, business assistance, non-profit support, and related administrative costs. The City will distribute the funds through a pair of programs designed to assist small businesses and renters.

The Small Business Assistance Program is a grant program that will reimburse eligible Greenville businesses up to $15,000 for rent/mortgage payments, employee wages, or business insurance expenses incurred during a 3 month period between December 1, 2020, and February 28, 2021. This timeframe will help avoid duplication of benefits from other programs. Businesses must demonstrate retention of at least one low- to moderate-income (LMI) full-time equivalent (FTE) for three months following receipt of the award in addition to demonstration of eligible expenses.

Similarly, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program is available for LMI renters within the city limits. This program is designed to provide up to three months of rental assistance to residents who have experienced economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and cannot afford to pay their rent. Awards will be paid directly to the landlord on the resident’s behalf.

On Thursday, April 1, staff will begin accepting applications for both the Emergency Rental Assistance and Small Business Assistance Programs. An application for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program is available here. To access an application for the Small Business Assistance Program, click here. Awards for all programs will be made until funds are exhausted.

The City is partnering with Civitas, a HUD-approved technical assistance consultant to provide underwriting and intake for both new programs. This group has assisted the City of Greenville before with completion of the Consolidated Plan and other CDBG projects.

To support other public service necessities aiding vulnerable populations in our community, eligible non-profits are encouraged to continue requesting support through the City’s existing Sub-Recipient Program for their activities that prepare for, respond to, and prevent COVID-19 related issues. Some awards have already been made.

For more information about the programs, contact Housing Administrator Tiana Berryman at (252) 329-4518 or tberryman@greenvillenc.gov.