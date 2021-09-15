City of Greenville and Greenville Utilities ready for 2021 MED Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The City of Greenville and Greenville Utilities Commission are gearing up for the annual Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week to take place September 20-September 26. With the theme, “Putting Our Dollars to Work,” events and activities will be held throughout the week to recognize the outstanding contributions of minority- and women-owned businesses (MWBE) to the economic vitality of the city.

Learn about the economic impact of minority and women-owned firms by following us on social media @GVLMEDWeek2021 beginning Monday, September 20. All-day, the City will post interesting facts about MWBEs and the importance of this national celebration. Take advantage of a “bonus” Zoom workshop on the topic “Working It – Differently: Discovering the good when you think business is bad.” This virtual event will be hosted by the Greenville NC Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

On Tuesday, September 21, the City and GUC will host a “Mix-n-Meet” contractors’ workshop. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with buyers and project managers and learn about upcoming bid opportunities, including construction and design services. Meet in person at City Hall from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 200 West Fifth Street or watch live on GTV9 or the City’s YouTube channel. In-person attendees will enjoy a to-go lunch.

This year, MED Week also brings back the popular City Crawl event with a “Restaurant Crawl with City Council.” On Wednesday, September 22, join elected leaders on the Jolly Trolly to enjoy a taste of what local MWBE restaurants and eateries have to offer. Board the trolly at 11:00 a.m. behind City Hall and return at 2:00 p.m. Seating is limited.

Celebrate a new addition to the Uptown District on Thursday with the grand opening of HypeSquad at 415 Evans Street, the City’s small business co-op space. Providing quality custom apparel and art, the company is founded on the acronym H.Y.P.E – Helping Your People Elevate. Mix and mingle at the networking reception to check out the new retail spot. The reception begins at 6:00 p.m.

The exciting lineup only gets better with the “In the Black” challenge, taking place throughout the week. Show your support for our MWBE community by “putting your dollars to work” and buying MWBE for the week. Save your receipts and upload them to InTheBlack.greenvillenc.gov. Participants have a chance to win prizes for helping us reach our goal of spending $11,000 with MWBE firms in honor of MED Week’s 11th anniversary. For more details, a list of MWBE firms, and to upload your receipts, please visit InTheBlack.Greenvillenc.gov. The Challenge begins on Monday, September 20, and ends on September 26 at midnight.

There will be a perfect opportunity to spend those dollars at the “Street Fair on 5th” hosted by NC Civil and ECU’s Rise29 program. The Fair, scheduled for Sunday, September 26 from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at 901 West Fifth Street, will feature local MWBE vendors and a cultural celebration along with a number of small business resources.

For more information, visit IntheBlack.greenvillenc.gov or call Denisha Harris at (252) 329-4862. Register for events at GVLMEDWeek2021.eventbrite.com.