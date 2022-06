GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s time to get those fireworks ready.

On July 4th, the City of Greenville will be hosting an Independence Day Celebration starting at 3 p.m.

The event will be held at Town Common, located at 105 E 1st St. It will feature a car show, food trucks and live bands with fireworks ending the night.

