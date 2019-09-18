GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The City of Greenville is asking residents to take a new survey that will help create the region’s “story” it uses to attract more businesses, residents, and visitors.
Greenville officials said the online survey, titled “This Is Our Story,” is part of a study that began earlier this year to gather input from local businesses and residents to create a unified message on what sets the Greenville region apart from other areas, to attract more visitors, students, residents, and business investment to the region.
The findings and recommendations from this study will be available later this fall, and a final copy of the report will be sent to all survey participants.
The study is being conducted by leaders from the Greenville region’s municipal government, business and non-profit communities, tourism and economic development organizations, ECU, Vidant, and other regional officials.
City of Greenville asks residents to take survey on region’s ‘story’
