City of Greenville asks residents to take survey on region’s ‘story’

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - The 100th Annual Pitt County Fair begins Tuesday, and the Pitt County Sheriff's Office has a list of safety and security tips for anyone who plans to visit the fair.

Pitt County Sheriff's deputies want you to keep these safety tips in mind as you travel to and enjoy the fair:

1. Before you leave home or before you enter the fair, take a picture of your kids. EVERY day of the fair we have reports of lost children. This way all deputies can have a current photo including clothing.