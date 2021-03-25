City of Greenville breaks ground on new Wildwood Adventure Park

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The start of work on the Wildwood Adventure Park is officially underway. The new park is expected to be a one-stop shop for all things outdoors.

The Wildwood Adventure Park is Greenville Parks and Recreation’s newest project.

“This park is going to be a regional park for our state, so it’s going to bring a lot of visitors to Greenville but also will give our community and citizens of Greenville a place to visit,” said Don Octigan, assistant director for Greenville Parks & Rec.

Greenville Parks and Rec Director Gary Fenton said with all the traffic expected to come in from across the state, the city will benefit immensely.

“We do certainly feel our big benefiters are going to be our community and residents who can use this facility, but it will also have an economic impact on this community and will bring outsiders to Greenville,” said Fenton.

The park plans to offer many amenities to visitors. Greenville Parks and Rec Assistant Director Don Octigan is excited for this project. He is going to take on the director role in two weeks following Fenton’s retirement.

“Phase one will have floating docks, a sandy beach. We will have a trail, maybe the entire park, that will go around the entire park here,” said Octigan.

The park also is expected to go through what they call their future components stage including ropes courses, wakeboarding and other adventure activities. Officials overall said they are ready to see locals and those in and around the state benefit from what the park has to offer.

“As more and more people discover this, then more and more people will benefit from it,” said Fenton.

You can find our more information on the park by clicking here.