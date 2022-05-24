GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville residents will continue to pay the lowest property tax rate that has been levied in nearly 40 years after the City Council unanimously approved the City’s operating budget during its meeting on Monday night.
The $149.6 million City of Greenville operating budget, which aligns with the goals of the City Council, maintains Greenville’s 48.95 cent property tax rate while continuing progress on capital projects such as Wildwood Park, sustaining work on street improvements, and continuing the stormwater infrastructure plan approved in 2019.
Additionally, the budget continues an emphasis on traffic safety initiatives and investment in City staff, while maintaining support for economic development and arts, entertainment, and special events.
The approved 2022-2023 overall budget of $440.6 million also includes $287.8 million for Greenville Utilities Commission, $1.7 million for the Convention & Visitors Authority, and $1.4 million for Sheppard Memorial Library.
Highlights of the City operating budget, which aligns with the goals of the City Council, include the following:
- Maintains property tax rate of 48.95 cents
- $250,000 for pedestrian safety projects
- $2.8 million for the pavement management program
- $4.35 million for various capital project initiatives
- $600,000 in contracted mowing, landscaping, and the City’s Adopt-a-Street program
- Continuation of the Stormwater Utility Plan approved by Council in 2019 ($70 million in stormwater capital projects and $46 million in stormwater operations and preventative maintenance over the next 10 years)
- $500,000 for City-wide economic development initiatives
- Average 4 percent wage increase for City employees
- $91,000 for the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge for various art initiatives
- $80,000 for various special events sponsored by the City
- $50,000 in economic development initiatives in the Uptown area