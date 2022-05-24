GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville residents will continue to pay the lowest property tax rate that has been levied in nearly 40 years after the City Council unanimously approved the City’s operating budget during its meeting on Monday night.

The $149.6 million City of Greenville operating budget, which aligns with the goals of the City Council, maintains Greenville’s 48.95 cent property tax rate while continuing progress on capital projects such as Wildwood Park, sustaining work on street improvements, and continuing the stormwater infrastructure plan approved in 2019.

Additionally, the budget continues an emphasis on traffic safety initiatives and investment in City staff, while maintaining support for economic development and arts, entertainment, and special events.

The approved 2022-2023 overall budget of $440.6 million also includes $287.8 million for Greenville Utilities Commission, $1.7 million for the Convention & Visitors Authority, and $1.4 million for Sheppard Memorial Library.

Highlights of the City operating budget, which aligns with the goals of the City Council, include the following: