City of Greenville cancels Fourth of July celebration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Greenville is canceling its annual Independence Day Celebration, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 4.

Held at the Greenville Town Common, the City’s celebration usually attracts thousands to enjoy a day of music and events and a night capped with a spectacular fireworks display.

“It is unfortunate that we are having to cancel this year’s July 4th celebration,” Mayor P.J. Connelly said. “We know how much families look forward to this event, and City staff explored numerous options for going through with the festivities. Ultimately, the health of our residents and visitors is our top priority, and we were not confident that we could comply with the state’s COVID-19 mass gathering restrictions considering the crowd that this event usually attracts. We look forward to welcoming everyone back next year for one of the best Independence Day celebrations in the state.”

City officials are continuing to explore alternative ways of recognizing the holiday. For more information, contact Brock Letchworth at (252) 329-4131.