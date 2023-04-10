GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville kicked off its celebrations for National Community Development Week on Monday. The week celebrates the programs that help some people make Greenville a home.

“To highlight the work that’s being done, the accomplishments that are being achieved, made possible by federal funding like the Community Development Block Grant or CDBG and our home investment partnership fund program,” City of Greenville Housing Administrator Tiana Berryman said.

The events for the week include:

Monday, April 10

National Community Development Week Kickoff

Tuesday, April 11

Rental Support: Listening and Info Session for Landlords and Property Owners

Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) Interest Meeting

Wednesday, April 12

Mandatory Contractor’s Workshop

Consolidated Plan/Annual Action Plan Public Meeting

Thursday, April 13

Heading Home: Homebuyer Info Session

Friday, April 14

A Big Deal for Small Businesses: Info Session and Fair

Saturday, April 15

Homeownership Education Workshop

Berryman said the Homebuyer Info Session should be a big event.

“We really want to get the word out about that. So, first-time home buyers, if you haven’t purchased a home or if you haven’t owned a home in a couple years, this’ll be a good opportunity to come out and see what resources are available,” Berryman said.

She added this is the first year for the rental support group.

“That’s something new that we’re doing this year. It gives us an opportunity to understand the perspective of the property owner. We’ve gone through a lot of changes in the renter market, and we want to understand things from their perspective,” Berryman said.

The events are for a wide variety of people, she said.

“For landlords, for business owners, for renters, for homeowners, and everything in between,” said Berryman.

For more details on the event lineup, click here.