GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There are two new Chili Cook-Off champions in the City of Greenville.

More than 40 pots lined the Greenville Fire/Rescue station as it hosted the annual Chili Cook-Off.

Greenville Fire/Rescue, the Greenville Police Department and several restaurants brought their best chili to be judged. Dap House and GFR Station 5 were crowned the winners. But it wasn’t all about the competition, it was also to raise money for a good cause.

“We can use the funds from (Tuesday’s) event to support the people and their circumstances here in Pitt County, whether that be utilities or rent,” said Dwain Cooper, president of United Way of Pitt County.

“We know we’re reaching out to locals in the City of Greenville. Sometimes these things don’t always go right to the community you serve and in this case, it does,” said Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Carson Sanders.

The fundraiser also included several silent auction and raffle items.