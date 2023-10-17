GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The attorney for an East Carolina University football player suing the City of Greenville has given notice of a file-stamped reply from the City of Greenville.

In an email to WNCT from Brandon S. Atwater, the attorney representing Demarcus Fox in his lawsuit, Atwater submitted a copy of the City of Greenville’s Answer in regards to the lawsuit Fox filed on Aug. 8.

Fox filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Fox, a former East Carolina University football player, filed the lawsuit against the City of Greenville and five police officers, alleging the city and the officers violated his constitutional rights “by subjecting him to excessive force during the course of an unlawful arrest,” according to a media release from Civil Rights Attorney Brandon S. Atwater of the Wake County Bar.

The complaint states Fox is seeking compensatory and punitive damages in excess of $1 million. It lists Greenville Police Officers Keith L. Knox, Brice A. Wordsworth, Justin L. White, Kurt F. Puerto and Justin Wooten as defendants in the case.