City of Greenville gets ready for lit New Year’s Eve celebration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New Year’s Eve is fast approaching and the City of Greenville and its team is getting ready for a spectacular event filled with lots of hope for the future.

The countdown is on with a variety of fun for the entire family to ring in the New Year with lots of enjoyment for all ages. A New Year’s Eve celebration was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, but this year, locals are getting a flashback of 2019’s event with some of the same past enjoyments, except for alcohol sales.

There will be live entertainment from The After Party Experience, food trucks, a photo booth and the Emerald Drop Countdown.

Greenville has high hopes for its citizens going into the New Year, said Greenville Communications Manager and Public Information Officer, Brock Letchworth.

“It is our hope that our residents will have a happy and safe new year. We have a lot of great things planned for the upcoming year that will help us capitalize on our positive trajectory of growth in recent years, and we hope that everyone will be able to enjoy them,” said Letchworth.

Some of the sponsors this year include The City of Greenville, GUC, along with many others.

