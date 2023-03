GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville is holding a meeting on Tuesday about its new parking plan.

The meeting is being held at 2 p.m. at Greenville’s City Hall so people can learn about the changes coming to parking in the Uptown District. Earlier this year, city officials announced changes to the parking plan, such as two hours of free parking.

Starting April 1, warning tickets will be given out to violators. On May 1, the parking plan will officially start.