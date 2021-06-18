City of Greenville jumping into action planning for Fourth of July activities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville will be hosting a Fourth of July celebration after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Officials say this year’s event will make up for lost times.

Organizers say there’s still room for local vendors and sponsors to help out. Although they’re working overtime having to put everything together, they’re excited to even have the opportunity to put on this event.

“Typically we start planning this on July fifth, for the following year. It’s a year-long planning process, but this year, we’ve only had like five weeks,” says Patricia Tyndall, the Marketing and Events Coordinator for the City of Greenville.

There will be a vendor food court on First Street from 5-9 p.m., and there’s still open spots.

“We do still have space for vendors if they’re already permitted with the Pitt County Health Department,” said Tyndall

They are also requesting help from the community.

“We are still looking for sponsors for this event, so if anyone wants to help us make this the great celebration this can be, we would love to have your participation,” Tyndall said.

Organizers say to leave fireworks at home. The City of Greenville will have its own light show kicking off at dark, typically around 9:15 p.m. They have other activities planned while you’re waiting at Town Common. Coolers aren’t allowed at Town Common, but you can bring your appetite. Organizers say they’re just as excited as the people wanting to celebrate.

“We’re just as eager to celebrate. All I think we all have a whole lot to celebrate. Not only is it July fourth and a national holiday, but I think everyone is ready to kick back and have some fun,” Tyndall said.

Some of us from the 9OYS team will be out there on Independence Day, emceeing and working the stage.

Vendors and Sponsors can contact the city at (252) 329 4567 or go to this link to learn more.

