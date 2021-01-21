City of Greenville launches mobile app about its solid waste services

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The City of Greenville has launched a mobile app to make it easier for residents to stay informed about solid waste and recycling collection.

Greenville Collects is available to download for Apple and Android smartphones, and can be found in the Apple App Store or the Google Play store. Residents can also use the desktop version of the app, which can be found at greenvillenc.recollect.net.

Once there, users can utilize the search bar under the “My Schedule” tab to find their address and sign up for collection reminders by email, phone call, or text message, as well as download and print their collection calendar.

The app provides residents with a calendar that shows the garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection schedule specific to their home address. This calendar also reflects changes to collection days during weeks when there is no service on a specific day due to a holiday, or if service is altered due to inclement weather.

Residents will have the option of enabling notifications that act as reminders to place solid waste and recycling carts at the curb for collection. The app also features a “Waste Wizard” feature that allows residents to perform a search on hundreds of household items to find out if they should be placed in the garbage or in their recycling container.

“We are very excited to make Greenville Collects available to our residents,” Public Works Director Kevin Mulligan said. “This app is going to be an extremely useful tool to help them stay informed about their solid waste collection, as well as cut down on potential recycling contamination.”