City of Greenville may be getting closer to opening more bars in Uptown

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — When driving through Uptown Greenville, you may have noticed several empty storefronts. There is a reason for that, but a change in ordinances could allow those empty buildings to be filled with new businesses, particularly, bars.

Why are there so many empty buildings in Greenville?

In 2010, Greenville established a rule that didn’t allow new bars to open within 500 feet of existing establishments. Some feel this rule has limited city growth.

Safety concerns were the foundation of the original rule, created in part by a number of violent events that happened there, including a drive-by shooting that happened in 2009 on Fifth Street.

“What we found since that time, and it was certainly impactful at the time and had the desired outcome, I think that the council was looking for,” City of Greenville Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth said. “But what we’ve discovered is that it’s really kind of hindered the growth of the Uptown area in some different ways since that time.”

Lechworth said that city staff has been tasked with drafting a plan that would essentially create an entertainment district between First and 12th streets, which will then need to be approved by city council.

“Any new establishments that would come into that boundary would have to apply for a special-use permit and would be subject to various safety and sanitation standards,” said Letchworth.

Bret Oliverio is the owner of Sup Dogs in Greenville. He said he’s all for the new ordinance, as long as it brings the right kind of establishments.

“I don’t think anybody wants, you know, penny liquor or free beer tight bars. I think everyone wants nice, fun, quality places to go to. And so I’m hoping that’s the case,” said Oliverio.

Oliverio adds that he believes more quality drinking establishments in Uptown would bring more customers to businesses like his and others.