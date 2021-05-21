City of Greenville officials announce start of work Monday to install MetroNet fiber network

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville announced on its Facebook page on Friday that work would begin Monday to install the fiber network that will eventually lead to internet, TV and phone service through MetroNet.

The installation will begin in the Eastwood subdivision and in portions of the Brook Valley neighborhood starting Monday. City officials shared a video on its YouTube page that described the process and what will happen next.

The City of Greenville announced in January a working agreement for MetroNet to begin installation of cable and other work that would lead to the availability of the company’s services. It was a move that was meant to provide citizens with another choice for internet, TV and cable.

MetroNet gave the Greenville City Council specifics on the work that would be done in a meeting in March.

