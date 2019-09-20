City of Greenville releases list of items it does not recycle

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - City of Greenville officials said part of Hooker Road will be closed next week for road construction.

The city said part of Hooker Road at the intersection with Arlington Blvd., near J.H. Rose High School, will be closed for reconstruction, starting on Monday and continuing 2-to-4 days, until the work is complete.

During this time, motorists traveling eastbound on Arlington Boulevard will be able to continue eastbound through the intersection at Hooker Road, but will not be able to make a left turn onto Hooker Road.

Motorists traveling north on Hooker Road will only be able to make a right turn onto eastbound Arlington Boulevard during this time.

J.H. Rose High School traffic approaching from the north on Hooker Road will not be able to access Arlington Boulevard from Hooker Road and should utilize Marvin Jarman Road for access to the school.

A visual representation of the closure and detour routes is included below.