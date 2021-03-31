City of Greenville releases new survey for suggestions on new adventure park amenities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville city officials are calling on people across Eastern North Carolina to provide input for the new Wildwood Adventure Park.

The city released a survey where people can add what amenities they would like to see at the park. Greenville Parks and Rec Assistant Director Don Octigan said they want it to be something the community takes part in.

“As we are developing a park, it’s the city of Greenville’s park and we want to make sure they have some of the amenities they like to see. This park being an adventure base there are a lot of amenities we can see in this park that we don’t see at others,” said Octigan.

The park is expected to have an observation deck, aqua park and other adventure activities.

You can access the survey by clicking here.