City of Greenville seeks public input on American Rescue Plan spending proposals

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Greenville City leaders have proposed several projects to be funded by allocations from the American Rescue Plan Act, and they are seeking public feedback on the ideas.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will deliver $24.7 million in local fiscal recovery funding to the City of Greenville as an infusion of federal resources to address the economic impact of COVID-19 on the community. Per federal guidance, the money can be used locally for supporting public health response, replacing City revenue loss, addressing negative economic impacts, premium pay for City workers, water and sewer infrastructure, or broadband infrastructure.

Local fiscal recovery dollars are considered to address the negative impact of COVID-19 and support public health response when expended within a Qualified Census Tract (QCT), an area where 50 percent or more of households are at any income level less than 60 percent of the area’s gross median income.

Projects proposed by the City adhere to the federal guidance and align with the adopted goals of the City Council. They include the following:

Grants to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 ($1 million)

Street improvements funding ($789,311)

Premium pay to City employees for pandemic work ($300,000)

Capital projects to enhance entertainment and recreation ($22.6 million)

Guy Smith Stadium improvements

2016 Town Common Master Plan improvements

Thomas Foreman Park expansion

Trail connection from Town Common to Wildwood

Residents have numerous opportunities to review the proposed projects and submit feedback. Information is posted online, along with an online comment form, at ARPA.greenvillenc.gov.

Additionally, there will be three public input sessions that will provide an overview of ARPA funding and the proposed projects.

Virtual Public Input Session – Thursday, September 30, 5-7 p.m.

Access the meeting here: https://tinyurl.com/stkrnwmm

Meeting ID: 892 6182 8751

Passcode: 145558

Public Input Session – Monday, October 18, 5-7 p.m. at City Hall

Public Input Session – Wednesday, October 20, 12-2 p.m. at City Hall

For more information about the American Rescue Plan Act funding for Greenville or the proposed projects, visit ARPA.greenvillenc.gov.