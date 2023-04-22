GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Time for Science in Uptown Greenville was filled with Earth lovers Saturday afternoon, enjoying live music, 40 exhibits and activities for all to enjoy.

“Today is all about celebrating our planet, kids and adults alike are getting to meet scientists from all areas of science, a variety of science is being represented, but all environmentally focused, so it’s a great day for everyone,” said Emily Jarvis, executive director of Time for Science.

George Young, volunteer board member of the Aurora Fossil Museum, said his fossil digging activity is a great learning experience for all.

“It teaches [people] what the earth was like millions and millions of years ago, and we can also talk about extinction, we can also talk about sustainability, we can talk about what is happening to the earth today and why there’s changes and phases of the earth and how the seashore has come and gone,” Young said.

In addition to educational activities, there was also a variety of tasty food options for eventgoers to choose from, including a taco truck from Ayden that served tacos and quesadillas.

Cora and Claudia Ricks attended the event and said it was a day of fun they’ll never forget.

“My favorite thing about this place is the fun things you get to do, like hold animals,” said Cora.

“I’m just shocked that I got to hold a snake today,” Claudia said.

Eventgoers said spending the day out in the community with their neighbors was the best way to celebrate Earth Day 2023.