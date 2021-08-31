City of Greenville to fully reinstate parking enforcement on Monday, Sept.6

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville will reinstate parking enforcement on Monday, September 6.

City officials said this notice is being distributed to allow the public time to get acclimated to resumed enforcement and acquire the appropriate permits.

The area of enforcement for this notification will be the Uptown area along with the Residential Permit Parking area (TRUNA). This includes all on-street and off-street (parking lots) parking in the areas affected.

Below are some of the safety violations that will result in a citation without prior warning:

Using Streets for Storage Prohibited

Parking Left of Curb

Parking on the sidewalk

Parking in a No Parking Zone

Parked within 30 feet of a stop sign

Parked within 30 feet of an intersection

Parked within 15 feet of a fire hydrant

If you need further assistance contact the City of Greenville’s Parking Enforcement Division at (252) 329-4455.

If you want to acquire a lease/residential parking permit application or inquire as to parking regulations, click here.