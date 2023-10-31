GREENVILLE, N.C. — New Greenville City Manager Michael Cowin will officially take over on Wednesday.

Cowin, who was unanimously appointed as Greenville’s next City Manager on October 9, will be sworn in during a 10 a.m. ceremony inside the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Fifth Street. A light reception will follow the ceremony.

An Eastern North Carolina native, Cowin received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from East Carolina University in 1995. Cowin graduated with his Master’s in Business Administration from East Carolina University in 2001. Cowin is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of North Carolina and a member of the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants.

Cowin joined the City of Greenville in September of 2015 as Assistant City Manager. During his time with the City, he has provided oversight of a variety of City departments, including his most recent work with Police, Fire/Rescue, Financial Services, and Information Technology. He most recently served as the City’s Deputy City Manager.

Cowin has also served as Chief Financial Officer and Administrator of the City’s Dept Management and Capital Improvement Programs since 2015. Additionally, he has been vital in the City’s economic development efforts through the pursuit and management of projects and initiatives in the City’s urban core.