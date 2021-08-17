City of Greenville to resume parking enforcement in September

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville will fully reinstate parking enforcement on Sept. 6.

The notice is being announced now to allow the public time to acclimate to resumed enforcement and require the appropriate permits.

A three-week warning citation period began Aug. 16 and will continue until Sept. 3. Parking Enforcement will issue warning citations during this time and place warning flyers on all vehicles in violation. With the exception of safety violations, drivers who violate parking guidance before September 6th will receive a warning with no payment required.

Safety violations that will result in a citation without prior warning:

Using streets for storage

Parking left of curb

Parking on the sidewalk

Parking in a no-parking zone

Parked within 30 feet of an intersection

Parked within 15 feet of a fire hydrant

Click here to acquire a lease or residential parking permit application or other parking information.