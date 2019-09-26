City of Greenville will accept food donations to reduce parking fines in October

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The City of Greenville said in October, anyone who gets a parking ticket from Greenville Police can get up to $15 off their fine by donating food to help people in need.
Greenville officials said between October 1-October 31, anyone who receives a parking ticket from Greenville Police can donate non-perishable food items to receive $1 off their parking fines for each food item donated, up to a total of $15 off per-person.
Food items must be unexpired, and canned food items must have no dents, to be eligible.
You can drop off your food donations at the Greenville Police Dept., located at 500 South Greene Street, or at City of Greenville Financial Services, located at 200 West 5th Street.
For more details on this program, call the City of Greenville Financial Services Collection Division at 252-329-4884.
