CLICK HERE: Sign up and donate blood to the American Red Cross

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join the Red Cross and 9 On Your Side for an important blood donation drive.

The event will be held on September 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Greenville Mall. People are encouraged to use the Carolina Ale House entrance.

to schedule your appointment now and help the Red Cross help those in need here in the East.

WNCT 9 On Your Side is hosting the event along with the American Red Cross.

The event is being sponsored by First Flight Federal Credit Union, Ashley Homestore Furniture, and Don Williamson Nissan.