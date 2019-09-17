Climate change activist to speak at ECU’s 27th ‘Religion & Culture’ event

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – An environmentalist, professor, and journalist researching climate change will be the featured speaker at a public event to be held Thursday at ECU.
ECU officials said the 27th Distinguished Lecture on Religion and Culture, hosted by the ECU Religious Studies Program, will feature guest speaker Bill McKibben, who will give a presentation entitled, “Global Climate Change: Trying to Make Sense of the Biggest Things That Ever Happened.”
The lecture will take place on Thursday at 7:00 p.m., in the Main Campus Student Center Ballroom A&B.
The event is free and open to the public, and attendees can park on the ECU parking deck for $1 per-hour, ECU officials said.
McKibben is an American environmentalist, teacher, journalist, and best-selling author. He has written a dozen books, including The End of Nature (1989), and Falter: Has the Human Game Begun to Play Itself Out? (2019).
In 2014, McKibben won the Right Livelihood Prize (alternative Nobel), and in 2013 he won the Gandhi Prize and the Thomas Merton Prize.
McKibben holds honorary degrees from 18 colleges and universities, and you can learn more about his work and books on his website.
This event is co-sponsored by ECU’s Peel Distinguished Chair, the ECU Sociology Department, the ECU English Department, and ECU Sustainability.
