Climate change activist to speak at ECU’s 27th ‘Religion & Culture’ event

PITT COUNTY, NC (WNCT) - The Pitt County Sheriff's Office confirms a Jacksonville man was arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes in Pitt County on Monday.

According to the Pitt County Sheriff's Office, Jason Samuel Horning, age 35, of Jacksonville, NC, was arrested on Monday and charged with the following counts:

Felony 2nd Degree Forcible RapeFelony Attempted 2nd Degree Forcible Sexual OffenseFelony Assault by StrangulationFelony First Degree KidnappingMisdemeanor Larceny

Horning was placed in the Pitt County Jail on a total bond of $2,000,500.