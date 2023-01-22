GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new coffee shop set to open in Greenville in April held a benefit dinner on Saturday to help raise funds for the nonprofit organization.

Awaken Coffee offers hope and changes lives. The new business’ mission is to provide opportunities to work for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Awaken Coffee and a local author held the benefit.

“The rate of unemployment for those with disabilities is almost 80%,” said Carol Preston, president and co-founder of Awaken Coffee. ” And we want to do something about that, so we are creating a safe environment for them to get good soft skills and good training.”

“We’re ready to get it open and serve the folks in Pitt County.”