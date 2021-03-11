Community comes together to support local officer involved in fatal crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People across Greenville and beyond have donated to a GoFundMe account set up for Detective Niki Verdin, who was involved in a serious crash Tuesday night.

“She remains in really great spirits and is just grateful for all the outpouring of support from the community,” said Kristen Hunter with the Greenville Police Department.

That support has been pouring in from the Greenville community to help her. Community restaurant Sup Dogs also put in its time and money to make sure that fundraiser meets and exceeds its goal.

“Tuesday night we were informed that one of our veteran officers, Detective Niki Verdin, was injured en route to Greenville from required service training in Beaufort County when she was struck head on by a wrong way driver on US-264,” said Hunter.

Verdin’s car caught fire after what was said to be an impaired driver hit her. Officers coming back from the training were able to remove Verdin from the vehicle. The other woman who was in the vehicle that struck Verdin’s died at the scene.

“She’s already undergone one surgery and I have just spoken to her as recently as (Thursday) and she does have several more surgeries scheduled in the coming days and is expected to be in the hospital for at least the next week,” said Hunter.

Now the community is rallying around her. A GoFundMe account has been set up for her to cover medical expenses which local restaurants are helping with as well. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, it was nearing $10,000.

“A lot of people have reached out and made donations and it just says a lot about our community,” said Sup Dogs owner Bret Oliverio.

He said Verdin has been someone he’s gotten to know.

“She’s worked a bunch of our special events, so over the course of the years just seeing her out downtown and working our events, we’ve had many conversations and I’ve gotten to know her,” Oliverio said.

As for the police department, they’re hopeful Verdin has a speedy recovery.

“She asks that everyone keep the family of the other driver involved in their prayers as well as it is obviously a difficult time,” said Hunter.