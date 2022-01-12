Community members protest against Compute North coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Community members are coming together to protest against a new development expected to come to Greenville.

Compute North is a company that provides efficient, low-cost and distributed infrastructure for clients in the blockchain, cryptocurrency mining, and high-performance computing space. Many have expressed their concerns that the company will disrupt their peace and believes it is a cryptocurrency operation.

“This company has done sound studies at various locations around the proposed sites that they are looking at to ensure that it will not exceed any decibels outside our city ordinances. it is illegal for any operations to be over the allotted decibels within our jurisdiction,” said Unconda Dunn, vice president for Business Development with Greenville ENC Alliance.

Dunn is working with Compute North on their efforts to locate in Greenville. Dunn says this would be a data processing facility and not a cryptocurrency operation. While people have expressed concerns over noise, Dunn says the project would follow all local laws and regulations.

The Greenville City Council will meet Thursday to vote on a text amendment related to data processing facilities.