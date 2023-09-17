GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville community took part in a mock election on Sunday at C.M. Eppes Recreation Center on Nash Street.

The event was held to teach people about the importance of elections, how they work and how to vote.

“We learned that when there’s a tie between two people or whatever you can decide who wins by flipping a coin,” said Sophia Shonemaen.

“We just learned about the voting process, and now we know what to expect whenever we want to vote,” said Gabriela Firnhaber.

“It’s a cool experience, and I think I’ll be excited to do this in the future when I turn 18,” Owen Lin said.

The mock election was sponsored by the Greenville alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta in partnership with the Pitt County Board of Elections and Democracy NC.