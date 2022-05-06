GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There are several efforts within the Greenville community to help the four Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce employees injured in a wreck in April.

The Community Foundation of NC East and Inner Banks Media are working together to raise money to cover their medical bills. Chamber President and CEO Trent McGee was in a vehicle with Director of Member Relations & Programs Kimber Stone, Director of Talent & Events Aileen Peacock and Director of Marketing & Communications Lauren Phillips.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on April 27. The three-vehicle crash happened at Memorial Drive between O’Hagen Place and View Drive. Each of the chamber employees was admitted to Vidant Medical Center and has been on the road to recovery since.

A “donate here” link is currently at WTIBFM.com with a QR code you can scan on your mobile device. The link and QR code take you to a PalPal page to donate. In addition, donations will be collected at the next Concert on the Common, which is May 12 with Chicago Rewired, a Chicago tribute band.

There will also be a golf tournament on May 2 at Greenville Country Club, according to the WTIBFM.com website. Teams are $500 and corporate sponsorships are $200.

If you’d rather give by check, you can make it out to “Greenville Chamber Team Charitable Fund.”