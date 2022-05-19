GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Compute North has announced it is pausing development plans to build a facility in Greenville.

WNCT’s Erin Jenkins received an email Thursday from Kristyan Mjolsnes, Vice President of Marketing for Compute North, with the news. Mjolsnes said the decision to pause the project was made last month.

A statement from the company, provided to Jenkins, read:

“Based on legislative and regulatory actions that may impact the cost of energy in North Carolina, Compute North made the decision in early April to pause development plans in Greenville. We appreciate the engagement and support from the Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance, City of Greenville and Greenville Utilities Commission and expect to continue our dialogue with community representatives and state legislators.”

The timeline from Compute North’s interest in building here has been a rocky one. The company expressed interest in building a facility in Pitt County last year, specifically in the Belvoir area. After backlash and concerns from the community, Compute North announced last November it was pulling out of a proposed project.

The project received new life in January when the Greenville City Council agreed to a proposal that would open the door to allow a facility to be built. The city council even revised an amendment that would make the process of building the facility in the city limits easier.

There has been debate about the company itself, a subject Greenville ENC Alliance addressed, saying Compute North was not a cryptocurrency operation. In January, UConda Dunn, vice president for business development with Greenville ENC, said it would be a data processing facility and not a cryptocurrency operation. While people have expressed concern over noise, Dunn said the project would follow all local laws and regulations.

“This company has done sound studies at various locations around the proposed sites that they are looking at to ensure that it will not exceed any decibels outside our city ordinances,” Dunn said. “It is illegal for any operations to be over the allotted decibels within our jurisdiction.”

In February, Compute North told Jenkins they were hopeful to break ground in Greenville in the next few months.

“They would hope to close on the land sometime in April or May,” Dunn said at the time. “Construction is something that has to take time. Where we are overall as a nation, things are backed up. There is no clear timeline but they would like to be under construction sometime this year.”

Back in February, 9OYS reached out to Compute North for any updates on its end, especially if a new location had been chosen. A spokesperson said they have a preferred location found that meets city requirements and the company’s needs, and will release more information once permits are approved.