GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The next Concert on the Common is Thursday with “Landslide, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac.”

It will begin Thursday at 6 at Greenville’s Town Common. There will also be food trucks and other vendors lining First Street. Beer and wine will be sold by the Greenville Junior League. Coolers are not allowed but pets are welcome.

Landslide is based out of Charlotte and has been performing for a number of years. Their Facebook page describes the group as one that “takes fans on a ride through their amazing catalog of music.”

It’s the third event in the concert series that will be held at Town Common.

June 22: Legacy Motown Revue

June 29: The Embers

July 13: Tuesdays Gone