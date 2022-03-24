GREENVILLE, N.C. — A children’s consignment sale put on by Nearly New Fish is allowing locals to donate gently used items at a discounted price.

There are 428 local families consigned with Nearly New Fish this season. On Thursday, proceeds went to the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children, helping children and families. The sale raised $4,500 for the nonprofit.

“It’s great because if you have kids you know that kids’ jeans and kids shirts cost about the same as adult jeans and shirts and they grow out of it so fast. So a lot of times, it’s in excellent condition and you know they need so much stuff and you can save a ton for the upcoming season,” said Hunter Jackson, owner of Nearly New Fish.

The consignment sale is going on at the Greenville Convention Center through Sunday.