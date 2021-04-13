Construction begins on Wildwood Adventure Park in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Construction has now begun for Greenville’s latest attraction, Wildwood Adventure Park.

The new park is expected to be a one-stop shop for all things outdoors. The park plans to offer many amenities to visitors such as rope courses, wakeboarding and other adventure activities.

Greenville Parks and Rec Director Don Octigan said the park is going to be a regional one for our state.

“The first phase of instruction is going to include a driveway, parking lot, kayak launch, we’re going to create a beach area for the community to come and lay out, hangout by the beach and water,” Octigan said. “It will also include a primitive trail walk.”

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the summer, weather permitting. The Parks & Rec department is currently in the design stage for Phase 2 of the project.