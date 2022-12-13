GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville is receiving toy donations for the 12th year in a row.

The company responsible for donating is T.A. Loving Construction. Jared Henry, the product manager for the company, said the toy drive was inspired by kids at the hospital watching the construction workers build. He also said it’s nice to bring Christmas to children that can’t experience it at home.

“There’s avenues of giving all around and they’re all great across the country. but being involved in this really makes sure that our giving really impacts the local community that we’re apart of,” Henry said.

For information on how you can help donate, click here.