ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking applicants for a commissioned contractor to operate a license plate agency in Greenville.

In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The current agency, in the DOT/DMV building at 4651 N. Creek Dr. in Greenville, is operating under a temporary contract until a new operator is selected.

The division’s policy is to open applications to operate a license plate agency after the expiration or end of a contract, or when the need arises for a new or additional agency in a certain county.

Completed applications must be returned to NCDMV no later than Oct. 18. The applications (Form MVR-93I, Form MVR-93B, or Form MVR-93AA) can be found on the Connect NCDOT website. Interested applicants may call 919-615-8100 with questions.

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 128 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina.

People are reminded that many vehicle services can be completed online, including property tax payments and registration renewals. To get started, please visit www.MyNCDMV.gov.