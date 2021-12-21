Cops and Barbers program partners with Toys for Tots for free haircut event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Cops and Barbers program partnered with Toys for Tots on Tuesday to provide free haircuts and gifts for a select group of children identified through participating barbershops and school resources officers.

The kids will be able to stop by during the week to get a free cut and pick out a toy. Officers say the program is also a way to connect people in the community in a comfortable place like a barbershop.



“To be able to reach out to some of those who sit in that chair, talk to them about life issues. Now being a part of Cops and Barbers, we talk about things we do in law enforcement,” said Sgt. Richie Williams with the Greenville Police Department. “Every cop is not bad. We have service to do and part of that service is to serve our community.

“So being in the barbershop, giving out haircuts, giving out toys to kids, you can really see what the season is about.”

Barbershops participating in the program are Kampus Kutz, Young Vision, DMT, Unlimited Cuts and PIC Barbershop.