Cotanche Street to close at Reade Circle as part of Town Creek Culvert construction

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) - On Monday, campaign officials for Republican Buddy Bengel announced NC 3rd District Congressman Dr. Greg Murphy has endorsed Bengel to be the state's next Lieutenant Governor.

In Monday's announcement, Buddy Bengal expressed his confidence in Murphy's ability to lead the state, and thanked him for the endorsement of his campaign.

“We are so blessed here in the 3rd District to have such a great man like Congressman Dr. Greg Murphy now representing us in Washington," said Bengel. "I have long admired Greg’s leadership and his willingness to serve others in Raleigh as a State House Representative and now much of eastern North Carolina in Congress. I am thankful for his endorsement.”

Congressman Murphy issued a statement explaining why he chose to endorse Bengel's campaign.

“I have known Buddy Bengel for some time now," Murphy said. "I can say with confidence that he is ready to lead this state as Lt. Governor and will honor the office when elected. We need a Lt. Governor with a strong business background, just like President Trump brought to the White House. It is time to usher in the next generation of conservative leadership, and Buddy Bengel is the man to do that. I am fully endorsing his campaign and will do whatever I can to help.”

The primary elections for North Carolina's Governor and Lieutenant Governor will be held on March 3rd, 2020, and the regular gubernatorial election will be held on November 3, 2020.

The deadline for Governor and Lieutenant Governor candidates to file for candidacy is December 20, 2019.