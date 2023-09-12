GREENVILLE, N.C. — More affordable housing is coming to Greenville’s Lincoln Park neighborhood following the City Council’s approval of a contract with a local builder on Monday night.

The Council unanimously approved a contract with Bill Clark Homes to construct six homes in Lincoln Park.The work will complete an effort to provide new, affordable housing for the Lincoln Park neighborhood that started with the construction of four homes in 2020.

Cost of the construction contract is $1,205,500, and buyers at or below 80 percent of the area median income will be eligible to purchase them. Additionally, the City will offer down payment assistance.

Construction on the homes is expected to begin by the end of the year.

Below is a list of all action taken during the September 11 City Council meeting:

Consent Agenda

Item 2: Resolution Accepting Dedication of Rights-of-Way and Easements for Abigail Trails, Phase 1 (Unanimously approved)

Item 3: Resolution Accepting Dedication of Rights-of-Way and Easements for Brighton Place, Section 3, Phase 3 (Unanimously approved)

Item 4: Resolution Accepting Dedication of Rights-of-Way and Easements for Stonehaven II at Landover (Unanimously approved)

Item 5: 2023-24 Downtown Greenville Partnership Contract for Services (Unanimously approved)

Item 6: Resolution Approving an Interagency Fire/Rescue Mutual Aid Agreement with the City of New Bern (Unanimously approved)

Item 7: Approval for Fire/Rescue Department to Purchase 30 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Units (Unanimously approved)

Item 8: Approval to Purchase Server Infrastructure Refresh (Unanimously approved)

Item 9: Resolution Declaring 21 Vehicles and Equipment as Surplus and Authorization to Purchase 21 Replacement Vehicles and Equipment for Various City Departments (Unanimously approved)

Item 10: HH Architecture Energy Tax Allocation Request for Improvements Completed at Eppes Recreation Center (Unanimously approved)

Item 11: Various Tax Refunds Greater than $100 (Unanimously approved)

