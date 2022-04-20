GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Council on Aging will be hosting a craft and vendor fair on Saturday.

There will be over 60 vendors, live music and food trucks. There will also be homemade crafts and goods such as:

Jewelry

Clothing

Door Hangers

Candles

Spring Decor

Easter Decor

Bird feeders

Fairy hair

Spring totes

Pottery

Wooden crafts and more

The event will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pitt County Council on Aging, located at 4551 County Home Road in Greenville.