GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Council on Aging will be hosting a craft and vendor fair on Saturday.

There will be over 60 vendors, live music and food trucks. There will also be homemade crafts and goods such as:

  • Jewelry
  • Clothing
  • Door Hangers
  • Candles
  • Spring Decor
  • Easter Decor
  • Bird feeders
  • Fairy hair
  • Spring totes
  • Pottery
  • Wooden crafts and more

The event will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pitt County Council on Aging, located at 4551 County Home Road in Greenville.