GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Council on Aging will be hosting a craft and vendor fair on Saturday.
There will be over 60 vendors, live music and food trucks. There will also be homemade crafts and goods such as:
- Jewelry
- Clothing
- Door Hangers
- Candles
- Spring Decor
- Easter Decor
- Bird feeders
- Fairy hair
- Spring totes
- Pottery
- Wooden crafts and more
The event will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pitt County Council on Aging, located at 4551 County Home Road in Greenville.