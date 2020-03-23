COVID-19: ECU to implement pass/fail option to undergraduate students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University has established an Emergency Grading Accommodation for the Spring 2020 semester.

Starting Monday, ECU officials will implement the pass/fail option to undergraduate students.

Courses graded as pass/fail under this exception will count towards applicable curricular, major, continuation and graduation requirements.

A grade of pass/fail will not count toward a student’s GPA but will count toward earned semester hours.

Students will have until June 30 to elect if a course is or a course is not pass/fail for the Spring Semester.

The Honor Roll, Dean’s list and Chancellor’s List recognition for the spring semester will be suspended.

All academic transcripts will have a note added to Spring 2020 indicating the major disruption the coronavirus pandemic has caused to the academic experience.

The last day to withdraw without academic penalty has been extended to April 1.

Students who are withdrawing from a course due to COVID-19 should indicate this in their request.

Those course withdrawals will not count toward your withdrawal count limit of 16 hours.

Incomplete courses from Fall 2019 will not be converted to F’s at the end of spring semester.

Those incomplete grades will be extending until Dec. 7.

The pass/fail option is only for undergraduate students; the Graduate School is reviewing options for feasibility.

“We know you will have questions about implementing pass/fail as an option for undergraduate students. One question we anticipate: Can a student mix and match pass/fail and letter grading for the semester? Yes. If a student is taking five courses this semester, he or she could elect pass/fail for two courses and standard grading for three. The quality points would count for those standard grading courses.

We are making these modifications understanding the extraordinary circumstances this global pandemic has created for us all. This semester has been like no other. We know you may face unexpected challenges. A webpage, Tips for Online Learning, has been created to list resources available to you,” ECU officials said.